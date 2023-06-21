The Delta Zeta Chapter of Gamma Sigma Alpha inducted Wyatt Moser and more than 30 members from across three councils and 12 chapters within Kettering Fraternity and Sorority Life on June 6.
Moser, of Eureka, is majoring in Industrial Engineering and is a member of the class of 2024.
Gamma Sigma Alpha National Greek Academic Honor Society accepts members of Greek organizations who have completed at least 39 credit hours with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above, or students with a 3.5 GPA in any semester during their junior or senior year. Both chapters of Gamma Sigma Alpha at Kettering have been chartered for 26 years.
