The Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull took place on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Woodford County 4-H Fair at the Farm Bureau Park. There were 52 kiddie pullers.
The individuals aged 5 to 10 years old competed across three weight classes: lightweight (55 pounds and less), middleweight (56 to 75 pounds) and heavyweight (76 pounds and more).
- In the lightweight class, Ethan Leman of Roanoke stole first place with Isaiah Kuntz of Goodfield close behind in second.
- In the middleweight class, Lincoln Wettstein of Eureka took first with Drew Leman of Eureka at a close second place.
- Finally, in the heavyweight class, Clyde Bachman of Roanoke earned first place and Korbin Balducci of Eureka came in second.
The winners received a John Deere 5075E tractor hauling set, and runner-ups received a John Deere skid steer and shed playset. All participants received a coupon for one free scoop of ice cream from the Front Street Creamery tent.
