The Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull took place on Tuesday, July 26 at the Woodford County 4-H Fair out at the Farm Bureau Park.
There were 54 kiddie pullers who participated! The individuals ages five--10 years old competed across three weight classes: Lightweight - 55 pounds and less, Middleweight - 56 to 75 pounds, and Heavyweight - 76 pounds and more.
First place winners received a John Deere 7330 toy tractor, second placer winners received a John Deere toy Gator, and third place winners received a John Deere 4960 toy tractor. All participants received a coupon for a free ice cream from the 4-H food stand.
A huge thank you to Evergreen FS of Roanoke for donating the use of the Kiddie Pedal Puller equipment, and to the Woodford County Farm Bureau Young Leaders for their help!
