Christian Union Church will host a community blood drive from 3:00-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 at 925 W Walnut St, Metamora, inside Fellowship Hall.
Appointments and face masks are required: To donate, please contact the Blood Center at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 61307 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form, available online at www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at (800)747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before January 5, 2021 are eligible to give at this drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.