Mystery Book Club September meeting
Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the Eureka Public Library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, September 11 at 10 a.m., the club will be discussing new mysteries and thrillers. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.
Garden Cleanup for Another Successful Year program
U of I Extension Local Foods Systems & Small Farms Educator Nick Frillman will be at the library, 202 S. Main, to talk about soil disinfestation and pickup of produce, cleaning of garden equipment, fertility management for the coming year, crop rotation plant, overwintering cover crop, spring cover crop termination, and variety selections for next year based on disease pressure. Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch will be on hand to introduce the program. This free program will be held on Monday, September 11 at 6 p.m. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, September 8 at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org/.
AARP Smart Driver program
The library will have the AARP Smart Driver program back at the library on Tuesday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 13 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Smart Driver class focuses on refreshing participants’ knowledge of local driving laws, and regulations; introduces new laws, driving concepts, and changes in automobiles, roadways, and traffic over the past decade. The class includes information on the effect of medications, drugs, and alcohol on the ability to drive safely. The class is designed for drivers aged 50+, and provides exercise recommendation for remaining agile, mobile, and strong enough to properly drive a vehicle safely.
Participants who complete the two-day course may be entitled to a discount on their auto liability insurance, the amount of which varies with the insurer, location, vehicle, and driving record. This discount runs for three years, after which the participant must retake the class to renew their discount.
The class fee $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members, payable by cash or check only. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library. Registration closes at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 11.
Social Security & Medicare 101
The library will host two sessions of a free informational presentation about Medicare basics in September in anticipation of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period beginning in October. This program is ideal for anyone desiring updated information about Medicare Parts A-D or Medicare Supplements. This program is for educational purposes only and no specific company’s plan details will be shared. Register now at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library to join them on Tuesday, September 19 at 6 p.m. or Saturday, September 30 at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit the library’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.