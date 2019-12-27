Author Brock Eastman
Young adult and children’s author Brock Eastman will be giving a special presentation about his journey to become a writer and giving a reading from a recent book at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 2 at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main.
Eastman, a 2002 graduate of Eureka High School, is the author of the popular Quest for Truth, Sages of Darkness, and Hippopolis series. His series offer a fun mix of science fiction, fantasy and Christian inspiration. He has also written two children’s picture books—Daddy’s Favorite Sound and Mommy’s Favorite Smell. Books will be available for purchase and signing after the program. Space is limited; call the library at 309-467-2922 to reserve a seat.
Library Craft Groups
The Eureka Public Library offers regular opportunities for crafters to come together and enjoy each other’s company while working on their own projects. Craft groups will be meeting from 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, January 7, 14 and 21. Open to the public, participants can drop in anytime between 5:30-8 p.m. For more information, call the library.
Armed Intruder Preparedness
The Eureka Public Library is hosting a free program at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11 to assist churches, business owners and other interested groups consider emergency preparedness and prevention strategies for armed intruder scenarios. The program will be presented by Officer Dave Alig of the Eureka Police. Alig has been instrumental in working with CUSD 140 on their ALICE preparations and building security. He will discuss preventative security measures, as well as emergency situations. Register by calling the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.