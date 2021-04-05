Metamora’s annual Metamora Village-wide Garage Sale, sponsored by GFWC IL Metamora Woman’s Club, is set for Thursday-Saturday, June 3-5, 2021. Anyone interested in participating by holding a garage sale can call Arlene at (309) 367-2423 or Judy at (309) 367-2411 to be placed on the garage sale listing. Participants will need to specify on which days of the event they will be holding their sale, which will then be indicated on the listing. Each participant’s top five items for sale, along with a $5 registration fee will be due by May 26, 2021. Fee includes the cost of advertising the event in area newspapers, the listing, as well as a yard sign to showcase participation in the sale event.