The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce and Metamora Area Business Association will host their annual Community Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, October 21 from 7:30-9:00 a.m. at the Metamora Fields Golf Club.
Businesses and residents are invited to come together to enjoy this community gathering and buffet breakfast. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the Heartland Bank branches in Germantown Hills and Metamora. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, October 16.
Enjoy musical performances by The Kramer Family and enjoy the powerful motivational message on how to succeed in life by keynote speaker Mike Weber, resident of Germantown Hills, on “What will matter is not your success…it’s your significance”.
Weber came from humble beginnings as a pig farmer from southern Illinois and worked his way to a very distinguished 41 year career at Country Financial, earning many awards as an agency manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.