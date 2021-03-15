Samantha Nason of Goodfield, a psychology student at Bethany College, has been named to college’s Academic Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester. Students must be enrolled full-time with a semester grade point average of at least 3.50 to qualify.
