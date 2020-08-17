The Eureka Public Library is partnering with the United States Postal Service to encourage others by writing and mailing letters. This summer the library mailed out hundreds of envelopes full of activities and prizes to participants in the Children's Summer Reading Program. Youth Services Manager, Angela Roberts, stated that she hopes the children enjoyed receiving the prizes as much as staff had mailing them and "now, maybe we can continue to encourage others with letter-writing."
The library has prizes to send out to each child that writes a letter to a teacher, grandparent, senior citizen, veteran or another long-distance friend. Simply email the Children's Library (childrensepld@gmail.com) with how you encouraged someone with letter-writing or place a note about it in the book drop. Photos of the child with their letter and envelope are also welcome! Learn more about the program and find printable materials at www.scholastic.com/letterwriting/index.html.
For more information on Eureka Public Library's programs, contact the library at 309-467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.
