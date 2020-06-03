Donald Bridenbaugh, of Metamora, was recently awarded his Bachelor of Science in Education Social Studies from The Citadel. Bridenbaugh graduated during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets virtual commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 9.
Nearly 600 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets accepted diplomas during The Citadel's virtual commencement. In addition to graduating, about 30 percent of the class accepted commissions as U.S. military officers in all branches of service.
The Citadel Class of 2020 was celebrated for their achievements during two virtual commencement ceremonies. Both can be viewed on the college's Facebook page and on a special commencement website.
Part of the virtual commencement celebrations included creating a webpage for each graduate, where they and their loved ones can share messages. In total, more than 6,000 messages were left on the commencement profile pages.
By the numbers, the ceremony included:
- 590 cadets from 33 states
- Approximately 210 cadets earned commissions in all branches of U.S. Armed Forces to become new officers. These ceremonies were also virtual, managed by each ROTC branch.
- 26 veteran students
- Four active duty students
About The Citadel
The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,400 members of the S.C. Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service. Citadel alumni have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since 1842. The Citadel Graduate College, founded more than 50 years ago, offers 26 graduate degree programs, 25 graduate certificate programs and 10 evening undergraduate programs in the evening or online. The Citadel has been consecutively named Best Public College in the South by U.S. News & World Report for nine years and No. 1 Best Public College for Veterans in the South for two years.
