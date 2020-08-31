Snyder Village will hold its annual “Snyder Village Benefit” as an online auction for 2020. Hundreds of items will be available for bidding and items can be previewed beginning September 7, 2020.
Online bidding for this year’s auction will open September 12 and will end at noon on September 26. Visit charityauction.bid/SV2020BenefitAuction to view items, bid on your choices and make your purchases. Net proceeds from the auction will be placed in the “Resident In Need Fund”, which allows Snyder Village to continue to care for residents who have exhausted their personal funds and can no longer cover the costs of the care they require. More information can be found at www.snydervillage.com. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase online or at the Snyder Village Retirement Community office.
The Village Market will have a new look this year! Come join the fun at the Metamora IGA on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be homemade fruit pies, fresh produce, handmade goods, homemade cheeses, baked goods and candies available for purchase. Pork chop sandwiches will be sold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or to become an event sponsor, contact the Snyder Village Development Office at (309) 366-4116 or visit www.snydervillage.com.
