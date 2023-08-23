The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association has announced the recipients of the 2022-23 MIAA academic honor roll.
In total, 273 individual student-athletes at Trine University were recognized by the MIAA on the 2022-23 academic honor roll, the most of any league school. Student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport to be eligible.
Matthew Martin of Eureka was among those honored. Martin is part of the baseball team at Trine and is majoring in GEN.
