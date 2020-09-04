Leslie Rusch-Bayer, of Eureka, has graduated from Iowa State University with her degree in Professional Practice in Dietetics. Due to pandemic restrictions, she will have the opportunity to participate in fall or spring commencement ceremonies in honor of her achievement.
