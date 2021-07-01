Eureka Public Library hosting Native Pollinators program
Learn all about Native Pollinators from U of I Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch at the Eureka Public Library! When it comes to pollination, honey bees get a majority of the attention. However, many insects play a role in pollination. This presentation on Monday, July 12 at 6:00 p.m. will discuss different native pollinators and how to make your landscape attractive to them. Register at the adult circulation desk before 5:00 pm on July 12.
Woodford County Sewing Guild meetings to resume
The Woodford County Neighborhood Group of the Central IL Sewing Guild will begin meeting at the library again every third Thursday of the month from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. July's meeting on Thursday, July 15 will be entitled “Getting to Know Your Cricut Maker,” with special emphasis on how to use it for sewing construction. All persons who are interested in sewing and/or using a Cricut for making crafts are welcome to attend. A Zoom option is available. For more information, please email Robin Staudenmeier at erstauden@gmail.com.
Rules of the Road
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be presenting a free review of the Rules of the Road for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This program will be in person at the library on Friday, July 16 at 9:30 p.m. and space is limited. Register at the adult circulation desk before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
