The Eureka Public Library will be closing at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, and will be closed on November 25, 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 29. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.
