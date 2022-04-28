Gardening for Wildlife: The Enjoyment and Frustration program at Eureka Public Library
Critters! Animals! Thieves! Most gardeners enjoy nature, except when "nature" gets the best of our gardens. Observing the wildlife in our gardens can be entertaining, educational, and exasperating. Critters obviously don't appreciate the difference between your garden and their dinner. U of I Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch will be presenting this program at the Eureka Public Library on Monday, May 2 at 6 p.m. to discuss ways to cultivate a Critter-Free Garden. Register at the adult circulation desk before noon on May 2. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
-
Emergency Preparedness presentation rescheduled at Eureka Public Library
Eureka Public Library has rescheduled the Emergency Preparedness presentation for Tuesday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m. Kent McCanless of the Woodford County Emergency Management Agency will be at the library to discuss the roles and responsibilities of the agency during this free program. Registration is required before noon on Tuesday, May 3. Please sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.
-
Eureka Public Library Annual Book Sale
The Friends of the Eureka Public Library will be holding their annual book sale during the Eureka Community Garage Sale on Saturday, May 21. Stop by the library between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. for some bargain prices on books, movies and more. Donations of clean, gently used books for the sale will be accepted at the library up through May 12 during open hours.
-
Free Seeds at Eureka Public Library
It’s time to plant seeds for spring and summer gardens. The seed library at the Eureka Public Library has been recently restocked with a number of vegetable, herb and flower seed packets. The mission of the Seed Library is to lend free seeds to area residents in order to promote home gardens, seed saving and seed sharing. Although the seeds are free, the library encourages people picking up seeds to harvest and donate a small portion of their seeds in the fall or donate commercially packaged seeds to keep the seed library collection growing and self-sustaining. The library supports local sustainability efforts that encourage growing and eating wholesome, fresh, affordable food. The seed library is available during the library’s open hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.