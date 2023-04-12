Most recipes make a family-sized portion, causing a weeks’ worth of leftovers for someone cooking for one or two people. Join University of Illinois Extension for their monthly “Diabetes Clinic – Cooking for 1 or 2” class from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at their new location, Eureka United Methodist Church (208 N. Callender St., Eureka, IL).
Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith, will show you how to cut down a recipe, freeze ingredients and homemade meals, and repurpose leftovers into exciting makeovers.
Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary. Diabetes Clinic meets at the Eureka United Methodist Church in Eureka.
For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact Jenna and her team by phone at (309) 663-8306 or by email at jesmith6@illinois.edu. If you will need accommodation in order to participate, please contact them. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
