Registration for the 2020 season of GHAA (Germantown Hills Athletic Association) is now open.
All boys and girls in grades kindergarten through sixth are eligible to participate. Children do not
need to be in the Germantown Hills School District. Cost of registration is $75 and discounts
are given for families with more than one child participating. Go to ghaaregistration.assn.la to
register or for more information.
Coach Pitch (kindergarten, grades 1-2)
Registration Deadline: March 2
Coaches pitch to hitters in this league. Games are six innings in length. All players must play a
minimum of two innings in the INFIELD and one inning in the OUTFIELD. Players must bring a
glove. A team shirt and cap will be provided. Games and practices will be held Monday-
Thursday (6 p.m.) at JR White Park. Teams will play two games per week. An end of season inhouse tournament will be held.
Season: April 6- June 26
Games Begin the week of May 4
End of Season Tournament: June 22-26
Minor League (grades 3-4)
Registration Deadline: March 2
Kids pitch in this league. All players must play a minimum of three innings in the field or half of
the defensive innings. Games and practices are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and
Saturdays. Times/days will vary. Practices are at the Bus Barn Field behind Germantown Hills
Elementary. Games are played at Germantown Hills Elementary School and Von Steuben
Middle School in Peoria. A team shirt and cap will be provided.
Season: April 13 - July 10
Major League (grades 5-6)
Registration Deadline: March 2
Kids continue to pitch in this league. Games and practices are held on Tuesdays, Thursdays
and Saturdays. Times will vary. Practices are held at the Germantown Hills Elementary School.
Games are played at Germantown Hills Elementary and Von Steuben Middle School in Peoria.
A team shirt and cap are provided.
Season: April 13- July 10
