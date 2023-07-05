Clayton Bachman of Metamora, Illinois, was named to the dean’s list at Rockford University for the spring 2023 semester. Students on the dean’s list must earn at least a 3.5 GPA with no grades below "C" and complete all requirements for the semester.
