Individual student-athletes were recognized as part of the 2021-2022 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Academic Honor Roll. To be recognized, student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in a MIAA-sponsored sport.
Trine garnered 235 individuals on this year's edition of the honor roll, second highest among MIAA institutions. For a full list of Thunder student-athletes who were honored and for more information view the full MIAA release on the MIAA website at miaa.org.
