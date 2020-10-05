Join Susan E. Lindsey, author of “Liberty Brought Us Here: The True Story of American Slaves Who Migrated to Liberia”, for a Zoom presentation about her book and the story’s connections to Eureka College and the towns of Eureka, Mackinaw and Bloomington.
Ben Major, founder of Eureka College, was living in Kentucky in the early 1830’s. Driven by his faith and a growing dismay over slavery, Ben decided to free his enslaved people, who then migrated to Liberia, Africa, in 1836. For 15 years, some of the formerly enslaved people corresponded with Ben; in turn, he sent them seeds, tools, medicine and other supplies. The letters from Africa still exist and are housed at the McLean County Museum of History. They form the heart of this new book published by University Press of Kentucky.
Lindsey stumbled across Ben’s story while researching her own great-great-great-grandfather, James Alfred Lindsey of Mackinaw, Ben’s close friend. Several times, she traveled from her home in Louisville to Central Illinois to read the letters and conduct research to answer her questions: Why did Ben, who descended from a long line of slave owners, free his enslaved people? Did the newly emancipated people want to go to another country? Did they have a choice? What would life in Africa have been like for them? Did they survive? What was the colonization movement about and what motivated its supporters? It took her more than six years to find the answers.
The Eureka Public Library is thrilled to be hosting this free Zoom presentation on Thursday, October 15 at 6 p.m. Registration is required before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14 to receive the Zoom information. Find more details and the registration link at eurekapl.org.
