National Poetry Month
The Eureka Public Library will be celebrating National Poetry Month all of April with poetry book displays throughout the library. Patrons of all ages who enjoy writing their own poems can fill out a leaf to contribute a poem to the community Poet-Tree in the Children’s Library. Additionally, for Poem in Your Pocket Day on Thursday, April 29, the library will have poems at the Adult Circulation Desk for patrons to take home. For more information, visit the Eureka Public Library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.
National Library Week April 4-10
During National Library Week, Eureka Public Library encourages all community members to visit their website to explore and access virtual services and programs. Eureka Public Library offers a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home, including e-books and digital magazines from Libby, online newspapers from NewsBank, and streaming movies from Kanopy.
National Library Week is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.
During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and Wi-Fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. Eureka Public Library is supporting the community with virtual services such as author chats and book clubs over Zoom, online story times, and additional digital resources.
This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. For more information, visit the Eureka Public Library’s website at www.eurekapl.org.
Fireside Chat with John Sandford
The Eureka Public Library has teamed up with over 70 RAILS libraries to bring patrons a fantastic virtual program with bestselling author John Sandford, just in time for his new book, “Ocean Prey”.
Fan-favorite heroes Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers join forces when the killings of three federal officers at sea ignite an investigation into a maritime drug cartel—with deadly consequences. John Sandford is the pseudonym for the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Camp. He is the author of 29 Prey novels; four Kidd novels; 12 Virgil Flowers novels; three YA novels coauthored with his wife, Michele Cook; and three other books.
This engaging evening will take place over Zoom on Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. There are a limited number of seats available, any additional registrations will be added to a waitlist in the event more seats open up. Find more information and the registration link on the library’s website, www.eurekapl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.