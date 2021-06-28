The Illinois Mennonite Museum has reopened to the public with free admission 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday and first Saturdays through October at 675 State Route 116, Metamora.
Highlights include the historic Sutter Barn, Grossdawdy House, horse-drawn farm equipment, buggy and sleigh, country school room, period clothing and household furnishings, quilt collection and family histories. More information at http://imhgs.org, Illinois Mennonite Museum Facebook group. Group and family tours available. Messages may be left at mennmuseum@mtco.org.
