The Illinois Board of Higher Education announced on Thursday that Eureka College (EC) is one of nine colleges and universities to be awarded a grant that will target equity in recruitment and retention.
The $3 million in funding, over $165,000 of which was granted to EC, comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for use in FY 2021.
“As part of our laser focus on equity, IBHE, in conjunction with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Office, will use these dollars on research-based programs that target at-risk students,” said Ginger Ostro, executive director, IBHE. “Each of the institutions is demonstrating evidence-based efforts to recruit and retain first-generation, low-income, underrepresented, and rural students.”
The institutions will support the students’ progress toward degree completion by closing digital equity gaps, providing targeted, academic and social/emotional supports through peer mentoring and other innovating efforts. This includes equipment checkout efforts, enhanced financial and career literacy programs, intensive language instruction, childcare assistance, increased campus food pantry supplies and telehealth.
Stephanie Bernoteit, deputy executive director, IBHE, said, “This funding originally comes to Illinois from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and we know from working with colleges and universities across the state that COVID-19 has brought to light many inequities for at-risk students. We are pleased that Illinois could dedicate some of those dollars for programs designed to increase post-secondary attainment for that group of potential and returning students.”
The grant program was open to all Illinois public and private/non-profit institutions of higher education holding accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission.
