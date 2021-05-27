Members and friends of the Woodford County Historical & Genealogical Society will visit the Zorro Museum in Chillicothe on Thursday, June 10. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Chillicothe Area History Museum, 723 N. Fourth St. Everyone is welcome and there is no fee for admission. For more information, call Karen at 309-360-6772.
The Zorro character was the creation of Chillicothe resident Johnston McCulley. Written as a five-part serial for a "pulp fiction" magazine, the story was turned into a movie in 1920, featuring the popular actor Douglas Fairbanks in the lead role. Numerous movies have been made with Zorro as the protagonist, and he was even featured in a Walt Disney television series from 1957-59. The Chillicothe Historical Society, with the major assistance of historian Gary Fyke, researched Zorro and Johnston and mounted a permanent display in 2018 that is available for visits when the museum is open or by calling 309-274-9076.
