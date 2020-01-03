Middle School Paper Crafters
Danielle Husted and Debi Smith will be teaching a paper crafting class for middle school-aged youth from 3:30-5 p.m. on Monday, January 13, at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S Main. Each month the instructors teach participants different decoration techniques using a variety of fun paper designs. This month participants will create planner calendar monthly and weekly pages. This is a free program, but space is limited to 10 participants. Register by January 11 by calling the library at 309-467-2922.
Make and Take Cards Night
Join instructor Debbi Smith for a fun night of paper crafting in the Eureka Public Library at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 13. Participants will make two to three different types of cards and take their creations home at the end of the evening. Class fee is $2. Space is limited; register by calling the library.
African Safari Travelogue
Bill and Robin Staudenmeier of Eureka will be sharing stories and photographs of their travels in Africa. This free program will be held in the Activity Room of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home, 610 W. Cruger, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14. After landing at Mt. Kilimanjaro Airport in Arusha, Tanzania, the Staudenmeiers explored the Northern Safari Circuit in Tanzania, including the Ngorongoro caldera, the great Serengetti, and Lake Manyara with a side trip to the famous Leakey family fossil digs in Oldupai Gorge. They timed their trip to see the Great Migration of zebras and wildebeest and saw so much more. This program is sponsored by the Eureka Public Library. For more information, contact the library.
The Family Tree of Burt Reynolds
The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will be offering a free program at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, on researching the family tree of legendary actor Burt Reynolds. Librarian and genealogist Cindy O’Neill will be presenting her step-by-step research process for constructing a family tree. Tips include online resources and how to keep your search and notes organized. To register or for more information, contact the library.
