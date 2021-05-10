The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis club will be holding a yard sale on Thursday, May 13 thru Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 411 E. Pearson Street, Eureka (the NW corner of Pearson and Henry streets).
Half of the proceeds received will go to the Neuroscience Research Foundation (formerly called the Spastics Paralysis Research Foundation). The Neuroscience Research Foundation awards grants to doctors to do research. The other half will go to CMN, the fundraising arm of the Peoria Children’s Hospital.
Most items will not be priced. Individuals will make a donation for items they select. Anyone wishing to drop off articles for sale may do so by calling 309-467-4750, or leave at 411 E. Pearson St., Eureka, IL 61530.
