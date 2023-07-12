U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic
University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Monday, July 17. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922 ext. 1.
U of I Extension Cooking from What’s on Hand program
The library is so happy to have the University of Illinois Extension back at the library on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. for Cooking from What’s on Hand. Ever wonder how to plan and prepare meals from what you have on hand? You’ll learn how to maximize your pantry to make cooking from your kitchen easier and healthier, while discovering new ideas for cooking with simple cabinet and refrigerator staples from Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Jenna Smith. Space is limited for this free program and registration is required. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling.
Local author Ken Zurski
Rescheduled from April, local author Ken Zurski will be visiting the library on Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. Those attending will hear about his fascinating newest book, Unremembered Book Two - Actors, Artists, Entertainers & Influencers: Tales of the Nearly Famous & the Not Quite Forgotten. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 for this free program. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.
Worldwide Book Club
Looking for an entertaining beach read this summer? If you live within the Eureka Public Library District, then soak up the sun while enjoying an uplifting family drama for free during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From July 13-27, booklovers with a valid Eureka Public Library card can join thousands of others around the globe in borrowing Sierra Godfrey’s A Very Typical Family from their public library. Library card holders may read the eBook and eAudiobook for free without waiting on the Libby app or by visiting https://alliance.overdrive.com/alliance-eureka/content. Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.
This Big Library Read novel is available in more than 22,000 libraries around the world, including approximately 90 percent of public libraries in North America. During the program, readers participate in engaging online discussions about the title facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular eBooks, eAudiobooks and magazines and creator of the Libby app.
In the darkly humorous A Very Typical Family, Natalie Walker is the reason her older brother and sister went to prison over 15 years ago. She fled California shortly after that fateful night and hasn't spoken to anyone in her family since. Now, Natalie receives a letter from a lawyer saying her estranged mother has died and left the family's historic Santa Cruz house to her. The only way for Natalie and her siblings to inherit is for all three adult children to come back and claim it—together. Natalie drives cross-country to Santa Cruz expecting to sign some papers, see siblings Lynn and Jake briefly and get back to sorting out her life in Boston. But Jake is missing, and Lynn shows up with a teenage son. While Natalie and her nephew look for Jake—meeting a very handsome marine biologist who immediately captures her heart—she unpacks the guilt she has held onto for so many years, wondering how (or if) she can salvage a relationship with her siblings after all this time.
Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an eBook through public libraries. A Very Typical Family is the 31st selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year.
A Very Typical Family was published as an eBook by Sourcebooks and as an eAudiobook by Blackstone Publishing. The title can be read without waitlists or holds on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad® and Android™ phones and tablets. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [U.S. libraries only]. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.
Download Libby, use Libby in the browser (libbyapp.com), visit https://alliance.overdrive.com/alliance-eureka/content or stop by the library to get started.
