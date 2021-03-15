Program in a Bag
The Eureka Public Library has another exciting Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the March bag will be a Take-and-Make DIY Beeswax Wrap. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Tuesday, March 23 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.
Find the Golden Tickets
The Eureka Public Library will be hiding Golden Tickets in library materials as an early kick-off for the “Reading Colors Your World”summer reading program. This fun treasure hunt will run from March 25 until summer reading registration begins in May. When you find a golden ticket in an item you've checked out, fill out the info on the back and then turn it in at the adult circulation desk to redeem your prize. For more information, visit the library website at www.eurekapl.org.
