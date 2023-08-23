Have you ever heard of lacto-fermentation? It may sound unusual, but it sure is tasty! University of Illinois Extension educators Jenna Smith and Nick Frillman are partnering with the McLean County Museum of History to teach “Lacto-Fermentation 101: DIY Kimchi” on August 29 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the McLean County Museum of History (200 N. Main St., Bloomington, Illinois).
You’ll learn the basics of lacto-fermentation, a naturally occurring fermentation process that is possible with many garden vegetables. Participants will gain hands-on experience making kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish made with napa cabbage and other vegetables and spices. Class participants will get to take home their own jar of kimchi to ferment, pickling weights, and other fermentation supplies, along with a greater understanding of the fermentation process and health benefits of regularly eating fermented foods. The cost of the program is $10 and registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or contact the McLean County Extension Office at (309) 663-8306. If you will need accommodation in order to participate, please email the program instructor, Jenna Smith, at jesmith6@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.