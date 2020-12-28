Children’s Department Art Challenge
In January, the Eureka Public Library Children’s Department is having an art challenge to kick off the new year inspired by the book “Windblown”, by Edouard Manceau. In the book, unique shapes are blown around by the wind and create different animals on each page. The challenge is to take the seven shapes that appear in the book and use your imagination. Be creative and have fun! Information packets and instructions can be picked up in the children's library starting Monday, December 28. The shapes are provided and available in the instruction packet. All art challenge creations are due on or before Monday, February 1 and will be on display at the library during the month of February. All participants will earn a Chick-fil-A kids meal. For more information, please call the library at 309-467-2922 and request to be connected to the Children’s Department.
Beat the Winter Blues BINGO
Eureka Public Library will be offering patrons a way to read away the winter blues with Beat the Winter Blues BINGO. Pick up a BINGO Card from the adult circulation desk starting January 4, then mark a square for each activity you complete. To earn a BINGO, you'll need five squares in a row vertically, horizontally or diagonally. When you get a BINGO, return your card to the library by Monday, February 1 to earn an entry to win the Beat the Winter Blues gift basket! Complete the entire card to get an extra entry into the prize drawing. This is a free program for all ages, and no registration is required. Call the library at 309-467-2922 or visit eurekapl.org for more information.
Mystery Book Club
Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club at the Eureka Public Library via Zoom to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem and murder. The book club meets the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, January 11 at 10 a.m., members will be discussing favorite mysteries they’ve read recently. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.
