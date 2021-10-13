October genealogy program
For October’s genealogy program, Genealogy Resources at the Illinois Mennonite Historical and Genealogical Society archivist and Librarian Susan Esch Rynerson will be providing a guided tour of the research library at the IMHGS facility in Metamora. Information and resources in their collection can provide valuable genealogical clues for ancestors within and beyond the Anabaptist community. The program will take place at the Illinois Mennonite Historical and Genealogical Society, 675 State Route 116, Metamora on Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m. Please note that this will be an in-person only program. Registration is required before 4 p.m. on Friday, October 15 for this free program.
Program in a Bag for October
The Eureka Public Library has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the October bag will be a Take and Make Glowing Galaxy Jar for Outer Space October. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, October 21 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Silent Reading Night
Eureka Public Library will be hosting a Silent Reading Night on Thursday, October 21 from 5 – 8 p.m. This is a way for patrons with overdue fines on their library cards to stop in at the library read down their fines. Participants will earn $1 in EPLD Book Bucks to put toward their overdue fines for every 30 minutes spent reading in the library. This is a free drop-in program, no registration is required.
For the full program details, visit the library’s website www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.
