Payton Skender of Metamora graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Master of Science: Speech-Language Pathology.
Baldwin Wallace University recognized the achievements of more than 600 graduate and undergraduate students at BW's 173rd Commencement ceremony in May. On a picture-perfect spring day, members of the pandemic-forged Class of 2023 crossed the finish line to degree completion with cheers and high-fives, hugs and happy tears.
Members of the BW Class of 2023 also heard an inspiring commencement address by BW alumnus and trustee Paul Clark, MBA '81. The retired regional president for PNC Bank in Cleveland noted the "singular and extraordinary experience" of the undergraduate Class of 2023 as "the only class that faced the challenges of the COVID pandemic through all four years of your time here on campus." He also emphasized that the resilience, caring and kindness forged along the way will serve the graduates well.
"Whatever you encounter in the future–a future that each of you will define for yourself– lean into your BW experience and continue to be resilient, caring, and especially, kind," Clark advised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.