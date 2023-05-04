As farmers, you take great care of your land and livestock. But sometimes you forget to take care of yourself. May is Mental Health Month and your county Farm Bureau reminds you to put yourself first. A healthy farm needs a heathy you.
If you or someone you know is struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, addiction, or other mental health challenges, you are not alone. Reach out and ask for help.
For signs and symptoms, as well as helpful tools, resources, and hotlines, go to www.ilfb.org/MentalHealthWellness.
Remember…We are stronger together.
