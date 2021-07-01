The Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society will be exploring the Illinois Mennonite Historical and Genealogical Society site at 675 Iliinois Route 116 in Germantown Hills on July 8, 2021. The guided tour will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the grounds. There will be a walk through the original Gross Daai haus (retirement home for the parents and grandparents) and then Christian Sutter’s more than 100 year old barn that was taken apart and moved to the Center’s grounds. The group will check out the agricultural tools and equipment in the barn and museum and be able to observe nature in the arboretum of native trees, prairie grasses and flowers. The group will then move inside to the main gallery, museum and research library for a brief tour and hold a meeting around 7 p.m. There is no cost for admission and everyone is welcome to join. Members and guest may wear masks if they choose.
The purpose of this organization is to discover, collect and preserver whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family and religious history of Woodford County. The Society also maintain a research library and mini museum, conducts individual research and assists those doing their own family research.
The Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society, located at 112 N. Main in Eureka, across from the courthouse. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information call Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.
