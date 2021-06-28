Congratulations to Jacob Bachman of Eureka. He was named on the list of students on the McKendree University Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester. To earn this title, Bachman had to earn a grade point average of 3.60 or higher.
Latest News
- Woodford County one-room school pictures wanted
- Free fishing derby for children
- Germantown Hills student named to Spring 2021 Dean's List at Wisconsin Lutheran College
- Local Student named to Elmhurst University's Spring 2021 Dean's List
- McKendree University Spring 2021 Dean's List
- Mennonite Museum Reopens
- Metamora Resident Receives Academic Honor
- Native pollinators at Eureka Public Library
Most Popular
Articles
- Woodford County one-room school pictures wanted
- Peoria Irish Festival, Erin Feis returns
- Extension Master Gardeners team up with Tazewell County Health Department to grow food for local families
- Morton Police Department kicks off Independence Day campaign for safe and sober driving
- Bolt of Morton Wins Joe Stowell Award
- Metamora Resident Receives Academic Honor
- Illinois Central College Announces Dean's List for Spring 2021
- University of Illinois Springfield release Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021.
- Germantown Hills student named to Spring 2021 Dean's List at Wisconsin Lutheran College
- GEMS learn about vegetable gardening
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.