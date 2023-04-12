The 37th Annual Pork Chop Supper will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Congerville Elementary School. The meal will be served from 4-7 p.m. with dine-in and carry-out options. Cost is a donation.
The menu includes a pork chop sandwich or hotdog, potato salad or chips, green beans, applesauce, a homemade dessert and drinks.
The auction this year will be a raffle ticket style. This year’s proceeds will be used to benefit the organizations within the community, such as the Sunshine Club (which provides gifts to hospitalized community members, as well as those who are grieving the loss of loved ones), Congerville Grade School classroom supplies and new playground, Zehr Community Library, and others as the need arises.
The Congerville Community Club would sincerely like to thank everyone for their past and present support. They hope that this year will be a big success!
