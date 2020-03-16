The impact of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) continues to create uncertainty and concern, both globally and here in our community. Illinois Extension is in the process of activating strategies with campus to protect everyone’s health and safety.
This week, the University of Illinois announced a suspension on all in-person events and meetings in campus facilities to protect you and our entire community. Illinois Extension, as the outreach program of the university, aligns with all policies related to public health and safety.
Effective Friday, March 13, all university-sponsored events with more than 50 anticipated attendees are suspended indefinitely. At this time, the following events are impacted by the implementation of this new policy.
The Illinois Department of Aging came out with recommendations and the U of I is following, that any meeting or program with the majority of the participants over the age of 60 to be cancelled or rescheduled for after April 15 regardless the number participating.
Confirmed event cancellations
• Woodford County Extension & 4-H Foundation Soup & Dessert Fundraiser (March 14 in Eureka)
• Growing up WILD Training (March 16 in Bloomington)
• A Day in the Garden Patch (April 4 in Pontiac)
• Gardeners’ Gathering (April 18 in Roanoke)
*list subject to change daily
For events that required registrations, ticket purchases, donations, refunds and more, expect staff to reach out with communication about these concerns at a future date as they are currently in the planning stages. They appreciate the support and patience with our programs and the rescheduling of events to later dates.
Look for specific information and the most up to date listing about other cancellations and postponements on our website soon at go.illinois.edu/LMW. In some cases, in-person trainings are being replaced with webinars or online meetings, or with digital resources you can review at your convenience. If you have any questions about events, please contact the office at (309) 663-8306.
A collection of resources to assist families and community leaders preparing for and coping with COVID-19 is available online at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionCOVID19resources.
