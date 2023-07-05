Adopt a Shell from Eureka Public Library’s Adoption Shell-ter
Dive into Reading and adopt a shell from the EPLD Shell-ter! When you stop by Eureka Public Library to check out books this summer, let the staff at the Adult Circulation Desk know that you'd like to adopt a shell. Then pick out your shell, give it a name, and receive an official adoption certificate. You can take your shell home and read to them as much as possible.
Why adopt a shell? They require no maintenance, are good listeners, encourage reading, and they're so cute!
The EPLD Adoption Shell-ter will be offering free shell adoptions all summer long, while supplies last. One shell adoption per patron, please. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org/.
Mystery Book Club July meeting
Join the Monday Morning Mystery Book Club hosted by the library to help solve crimes of mystery, mayhem, and murder. The book club meets at the library the second Monday of each month to explore different themes and authors within the mystery and suspense genres. For the next meeting on Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m., the club will be reading a book-in-common by author William Kent Kreuger. For more information, contact the library at 309-467-2922.
Wildlife Prairie Park visit
The library is thrilled to have Wildlife Prairie Park visit with their animals for the 2023 Summer Reading Program. This program will offer the community the chance to see animals up close, and learn about unique qualities of their species. This event offers fun for all ages. Join them in the Davenport Elementary Gym on Monday, July 10, from 10-11 a.m. For more information, visit the library’s website or call the library.
Cut Flowers Master Gardener program
Learn about cut flowers from U of I Extension Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch. The program will also include a demonstration of displaying flowers in vases. This free program will be held at the library on Monday, July 10, at 6 p.m. Register before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.
Art at the Bodega Bob Ross Oil Painting class
Art at the Bodega is hosting a short series of classes at the library this summer. The final class in the series will be on making your own Bob Ross Oil Painting on Thursday, July 13, at 4:30 p.m.
In this class, you will learn the techniques of Bob Ross, a famous and beloved painter known for his beautiful landscapes. No experience is necessary; beginners and seasoned painters alike will benefit from the guided instruction of a skilled teacher. You’ll learn tips and tricks to create realistic textures and shapes for each element of your painting, from the mountains and trees to the flowing water.
Using top-quality oil paints and brushes, you’ll bring to life a peaceful vista that you will be proud to hang on your wall or give as a gift. The instructor will provide step-by-step guidance, ensuring that you feel comfortable and confident throughout the entire painting process.
The class is open to teen and adult patrons ages 14 and up with a cost of $75 per participant. Space is limited and registration is required. Register on Art at the Bodega’s website: https://theartbodega.com/.
Rules of the Road
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office will be presenting this free review of the Rules of the Road for anyone preparing to apply for or renew their license. This program will be in person at the library on Friday, July 14 at 9:30 a.m. and space is limited. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. For more information, visit the library website.
Tie-Dye Friday
Tie-Dye Friday is back at the library. All of the tie-dye supplies will be provided, patrons just need to bring their own white cotton t-shirt or other item to tie-dye. This program is free and open to patrons of all ages. Tie-dye can get a little messy, so wearing old clothes is recommended! No need to register, simply stop by the library anytime between 3-4 p.m. on Friday, July 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.