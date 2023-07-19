As the mid-summer suddenly approaches, it is important to remind ourselves to fit in activities like riding your bike and reviewing how to do that safely. On June 9, Woodford County 4-H celebrated the bike rodeo and did exactly that.
Woodford County 4-H just to give a big thank you to all of the volunteers and youth that attended the event. All area youth were invited to join Woodford County 4-H at their 2023 bicycle rodeo at Eureka College. Those who attended had a great time.
Riders were tested on straight-line control, weaving, emergency stopping, changing direction and more. Free prizes and pamphlets on bike safety were handed out by our volunteers at this event.
Don’t forget to ride on over next year for an event that keeps the distance with all the knowledge everyone brings to it in their own way!
For questions or if you will need accommodation in order to participate in future events, please contact 4-H staff at the Woodford County Extension Office at (309) 467-3789. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
