The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the ramps to and from southbound Interstate 39 at the Illinois 116 interchange (exit 22) near Minonk in Woodford County will close June 15.
The closures are necessary for resurfacing of the ramps. Work is expected to be completed and the ramps reopened on June 28. Detours will be posted.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Follow IDOT at http://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict4 for IDOT District 4 updates on Twitter.
Visit http://www.gettingaroundpeoria.com for updated traffic information and views from dozens of traffic cameras in Peoria and surrounding areas.
