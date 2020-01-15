Advocate Aurora Health and the Carle health system today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for Carle to acquire Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital and affiliated sites in Central Illinois. Both organizations cited Carle’s strong local footprint and a proven track record of successful partnership, enhanced access and coordination of care, and services for patients in Central Illinois as key drivers for the transaction.
“This transition is positive news for our patients, team members and physicians as it further supports our commitment to provide high quality, accessible health care for the Central Illinois region,” said Colleen Kannaday, president of Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital, who will remain on as president. “Our relationship with Carle is built upon a strong foundation of successful clinical partnerships and we look forward to a seamless transition.”
Carle and BroMenn have a longstanding history of partnering to bring expanded access to health care services to Central lllinois. Together they provide care in the areas of maternal and fetal medicine, trauma and specialized oncology services. Carle is also a joint venture partner with Advocate BroMenn in The Center for Outpatient Medicine and offers health plan coverage through Health Alliance to BroMenn and Eureka team members.
As a vertically integrated health system, Carle includes hospitals, physicians, health insurance, research and academic medical services for patients. Carle is focused on quality care.
“We look forward to welcoming Advocate BroMenn, Eureka, the Medical Group and other clinical teams to Carle. Our providers, hospitals and health plan have long partnered to deliver care through joint services, referrals and health coverage. We believe that coming together will allow us to use the strengths of our organizations to offer new programs to serve the region,” said James C. Leonard, MD, Carle president and chief executive officer.
Since Advocate Aurora acquired BroMenn and Eureka in 2010, the system has made investments to improve facilities, upgrade technology, and expand access to care in the community. Given the evolving landscape and market dynamics, the organization’s strategy has changed, and its growth focus has shifted to other geographies at this time.
“Our consumers are at the center of everything we do and sometimes we must look outside our walls to best serve their needs,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health. “Carle is a well-respected, financially-strong provider who shares our commitment to excellence, and we are fully confident they will serve our talented team members, physicians and communities well. It’s been a privilege to serve the great people and communities in Central Illinois and we are committed to a smooth transition for all.”
Both the Advocate Aurora and Carle governing boards approved the plan, announcing the decision to physicians, nurses and team members in both organizations today. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board and the Federal Trade Commission. Closing is expected by mid-year 2020. Patient care will not be impacted.
