The Woodford County Farm Bureau Foundation has named Jacqueline Schertz of El Paso, IL, the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship. The purpose of this scholarship is to enhance interest in and development of quality education of young people in agricultural related fields. Applicants were evaluated on their academic performance, interest in agriculture, character and personality, leadership skills, and school and community involvement.
Congratulations to Jackie Schertz, the 2022 WCFB Foundation Scholarship Winner! Jackie is the daughter of John and Suzie Schertz. She will graduate this spring from El Paso-Gridley High School. She plans to attend Lake Land College this fall, to pursue a degree in Agriculture Education.
Throughout her school years, Jackie was very active in both her school and her community. Jackie grew up involved in her family farm and is passionate about the industry. She has an outstanding work ethic, and it will do her well in her future endeavors.
Jackie looks forward to bringing her knowledge and experiences back to the agriculture industry in Woodford County.
The Woodford County Farm Bureau established the Woodford County Farm Bureau Foundation in 1998. The WCFB Foundation is a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation organized to promote agriculture in Woodford County. The foundation is funded by contributions from our Farm Bureau Members.
