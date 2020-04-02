Lyndsay Stoecker, member of the GFWC Illinois Metamora-Germantown Hills Junior Woman’s Club, was chosen as the 2019 Junior of the Year.
The GFWC Illinois Junior of the Year is an award presented to an active, Federated Junior Clubwoman for her accomplishments during the previous year. Juniors are judged on their offices held at Junior Club, Junior District and District Levels, committee/project work, innovative ideas and creativity, dependability, willingness to share ideas, cooperation, participation, attitude, sense of humor, ability to interact positively with other members, enthusiasm and attendance.
Lyndsay became a member of the Federation in February 2012. Stoecker has been actively involved in a wide variety of projects. In 2019 Lyndsay was vice president, chaired 10 projects and participated in over nine projects. She is a very active and dedicated club member who is very generous and caring.
During the 2019 club year, Lyndsay’s major undertaking involved serving as the club’s vice president from January to present. She served as the membership chairman where she chaired the winter and fall membership gatherings, booth at the Homecoming Kids Fest, and their table at PTO Family Fun Night. She designed new membership postcards and a new club banner. Stoecker was chairman of the 47th Breakfast with Santa where she oversaw all areas for this event, which is the club’s largest fundraiser. She was also the photo area, decorations, door prize and publicity chairman for this event. Lyndsay chaired the Riverman fundraiser which raised $85 for the Easter Seals Learning Academy Playground Fund.
Lyndsay is very dedicated and throws herself wholeheartedly into whatever task she takes on. She is liked by all and is a great asset to the organization. Lyndsay shows by example that, when we put our hearts into our projects, we can truly make a difference in our community. Lyndsay and her husband are the proud parents of three sons, while Lyndsay also works part time as anRN. The club is honored to name her their Junior of the Year.
Stoecker’s resume will now advance to the GFWC Illinois 17th/16th Junior District Convention. The GFWC Illinois Metamora-Germantown Hills Junior Woman’s Club congratulates Lyndsay and thanks her for the hard work and dedication she has given the club, and wishes her the best at the district competition.
