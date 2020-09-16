Four years ago, Eureka College (EC) created a Spanish version of the college’s website to provide more effective communication with Spanish-speaking parents of current and prospective students.
This fall, EC’s Spanish website has been fully updated and relaunched. It can now be found at spanish.eureka.edu or by clicking the language dropdown menu in the top right corner of the EC website, eureka.edu.
Dr. Emily Eaton, Associate Professor of Hispanic Studies, spearheaded the project both in 2016 and this summer.
“I hope that the website in Spanish will become an enduring part of Eureka College culture,” Eaton said, “so that Spanish-speaking EC families have resources they might need and their linguistic heritage is represented on our campus.”
Eaton originally received a grant from the college to translate the website in 2016 and completed the project in collaboration with her graduate-school colleague, Dr. Rafael Orozco, currently a faculty member of the Modern Languages Department at Pierce College in Los Angeles, California.
Since 2018, Eaton has collaborated with EC colleague Dr. Adriana Martínez, Assistant Professor of Music, to continue updating Eureka materials in Spanish. Eaton said that Martínez, who is a native Spanish speaker and also fluent in English, with impeccable communication skills in both languages, was exactly the person she needed to help her maintain campus translation projects.
Located in Eureka, Illinois, and chartered in 1855, Eureka College cultivates excellence in learning, service and leadership while providing students uniquely personalized and custom educational opportunities.
Originally founded by abolitionist members of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Eureka College holds the unique distinction of being the first college in Illinois and only the third nation to admit men and women on an equal basis. The College, which is located on the nearly 70 wooded acres in central Illinois, is the smallest of the 23 colleges and universities to ever award a bachelor’s degree to a future President of the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.