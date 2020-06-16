Starting Monday, June 15, the Eureka Public Library will offer appointments for computer use to patrons ages 16 and up. Appointment slots are up to one hour long and are offered on a limited basis in order to ensure social distancing and allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting.
Use of the computer is for essential business only, such as filing for unemployment, looking for a job, completing the 2020 Census, connecting to local area resources and assistance programs, or other similar needs. Due to the limited number of time slots for appointments, there will be a limit of one appointment per person, per week.
The library requests that only the person using the computer come to the appointment. Patrons must wear a mask in order to enter the library and during the entire time they are in the building. Hand sanitizer will be available near the computers for public use.
To book an appointment, please call the library at 309-467-2922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.