The Community Holiday Basket Committee is again focusing on providing Metamora IGA gift cards to area residents prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Three area churches have partnered in this effort and are calling on all churches to join in. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the committee opted to give out gift cards for families to purchase their own food. This method was well received by the families and the committee has decided to do the same this year.
This drive is possible due to the generous donations from the community and area churches. One hundred gift cards to Metamora IGA were distributed in 2020. Due to the generous donations last year each family was able to be provided with $100 to be used at Metamora IGA. Every donation counts in helping make another family’s holiday a little brighter. You can help by making a donation to the Community Holiday Basket Drive. Checks can be made out to Community Holiday Baskets. These donations may be taken to or mailed to Commerce Bank, Englewood Dr. Metamora, IL, 61548.
Anyone with food insecurities who lives in the Metamora Township High School district or attends the schools in within the district is eligible for a gift card. Please contact Lisa Obery (1025 County Rd 1500N Metamora, IL, 61548) by phone at 309-657-5394 or email to oberyl1025@gmail.com. If you choose to email, please be sure to get a confirmation in return. Do not assume you are on the list without a confirmation.
All names are kept confidential. If you are submitting a family’s name, be sure to contact the family first and ask if they would be willing to accept a gift card. Gift card pickup will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, between 9-11 a.m. at the Christian Union Church in Metamora. The committee would like for all gift cards to be picked up on this date of distribution.
The chairmen for this year are Lisa Obery, St Mary’s Catholic Church along with the help of Gary Salm from the Christian Union Church, and Eric Potter of the Metamora Mennonite Church.
The Community Holiday Basket Fund offers area residents the opportunity to provide a brighter holiday for those less fortunate in the community. Those who donate often find their own holiday better for having helped someone else.
