Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce, Metamora Business Association holds 2021 prayer breakfast

The Germantown Hills Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) and the Metamora Area Business Association (MABA) recently held their 13th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast at the Metamora Fields Golf Club. GHCC President Neal Beer along with MABA Board Member Keith Swartzentruber welcomed a crowd of over 150 guests to this event.
Keynote Speaker was Illinois State Senator Win Stoller, a life-long resident of Germantown Hills and a graduate of the University of Illinois, where he earned both his accounting degree and an MBA in Business. Senator Stoller was elected to the Illinois Senate in 2020 and represents the 37th State District which includes all or parts of Bureau, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Mercer, Peoria, Stark and Woodford counties. Prior to serving in the Illinois State Senate, Senator Stoller spent the last 23 years working at Widmer Interiors in Peoria where he is currently the CEO. Prior to that he was an auditor for Price Waterhouse Coopers.
Senator Stoller’s message to the attendees featured three main points:
Lean In
Not everyone will all agree on all the issues in life; but there is the need to treat each other with kindness and respect. He completely rejects the idea that to have a civil conversation there must first be an agreement on the political issue. It’s important to forge relationships. His example as a new State Republican Senator was that he scheduled 17 one-on-one meetings with Democrat Senators and found out they are interesting people, are funny, smart and pleasant. By getting to know them and “leaning in”, they signed Senator Stroller’s SALT Bill (State and Local Tax Deduction which saves Federal taxes for small businesses). He’s confident that would not have happened if he hadn’t taken the time to “lean in”.
It’s the Position, Not the Person
He noticed after his election one year ago people started to treat him differently. It was at times just the little things he noticed: he was always addressed as Senator, they would allow him to get on the elevator first at the Illinois State Capitol Building, if he asked for a certain drink that vending machines did not have at the building, a Page would literally run across the street and purchase it for him. Special treatment can get addictive and he was reminded by friends that it’s only the position, not the person. When he’s no longer a senator, he’ll just be Win Stoller.
The Secret to Having Impact with People
Do you want to be right, or do you want to have impact? It is possible to be right and wrong at the same time. You can be right about an issue but wrong about the approach to change hearts and minds. If the approach is wrong, the opportunity to connect with a person’s heart is lost. That’s the secret. Do you want to make a point, or do you want to make a difference? What is the path to greater impact: being right….and prideful, superior and judgmental, or being right but humble, loving and compassionate? You don’t change people by judging them, but by loving them. Senator Stoller summed up that he is a work in progress: learning to lean in more and that you can be right and wrong at the same time.
Also, at this event, the 2021 GHCC Servant Leadership Award was presented by last year’s recipient, Mike Hasselbusch to the 2021 recipient, Mr. Chris Genders. Chris works for the Metamora Center/Youth for Christ-Peoria.
When the Chamber considers nominations for the Servant Leadership Award, they look for the following credentials: extraordinary involvement in community activities and values service to others; demonstrates qualities of compassion, inspiration, and a sense of good will; has had a meaningful impact on the community; focuses primarily on the growth and well-being of people and the community.
Chris began his ministry career as a volunteer in his church youth group which led to his faithful ministry in two different churches, both demonstrating strong skills in leadership, as well as gaining a growing heart to serve others through his positions. He has lived in the Germantown Hills area for 14 years, where his love for this community has grown as well as his compassion for hurting teens. He began to work closely with Kevin and Debbie Rauh to form the concept of a teen center in our community. Their efforts to create a funding source for the teen center led to the birth of Reclaimed Resale.
Two years ago, Chris joined Youth for Christ-Peoria and has significantly impacted the Central Illinois work through his love of The Lord, his strong leadership contributions, and his heart to serve others in the mission of reaching teens with the great news of Jesus Christ.
To know more students and for them to know and trust him, you will often catch him in the halls of Metamora High School, where he also loves to substitute teach. As his Facebook page states, he is a Follower of Jesus, Husband of One, Father of Two, Pastor of Youth!
The MABA 2021 Distinguished Service Award was also presented at the Prayer Breakfast by MABA Member Keith Swartzentruber. MABA’s 2021 winner is Mr. Glen Rauh of MTCO Communications. Glen has had many years of exceptional service to the Metamora community through the business he has led and through personal support of and involvement with area organizations. The company’s passion and commitment are for “the people” – people living in this area, people their company serves, and people who are their employees. They have been involved in leadership and have donated generously to local programs and projects.
At age 84, Glen is still full time President and CEO of MTCO Communications. On any given day, you will find him at “the shop” at 6:45 a.m. ready to guide the outside crew on a day of burying Fiber Optics. After getting the crews out he is either in his office or out in the field. One of his daughters stated, “We are still a growing company because of his leadership”. He is determined to ensure his company continues to thrive in a competitive environment and provides the latest technologies to customers. But, most importantly, he has given his life to MTCO Communications so that he and 70 employees can prosper and support their families and so our communities are a great place to live and work. That is what keeps our winner going.
Congratulations to both Glen Rauh and Chris Genders in receiving these awards!
The Prayer Breakfast was enriched with music performed by the MTHS Chamber Choir directed by Kirsten Reynolds. It was rounded out by messages from Metamora Mayor John Cummings, and Germantown Hills Mayor Jeff DeGroot. The Invocation was given by Chris Genders; the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Dr. Ben Lee, Superintendent of Metamora Grade School; and the Benediction was said by Pastor Charles Buegel of Christ Church in Germantown Hills.
