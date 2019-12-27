The University of Illinois Extension and the Eureka Public Library invite you to kick off your New Year with the “Exploring Current Diet Trends” class this January. The program will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 at the Eureka Public Library.
Dieting is nothing new to the U.S., but various diets fly in and fade away. So, what’s trending? What really works? Keto, Whole 30, Paleo and Intermittent Fasting are just a few of the popular diets trending on various social media platforms. Learn the pros and cons, evidence and the safety of these diets to walk away empowered to lead a healthy lifestyle.
To register, please contact the Eureka Public Library at (309) 467-2922. “Exploring Current Diet Trends” is taught by University of Illinois Extension Nutrition & Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith. Eureka Public Library is located at 202 S. Main St. Eureka, IL 61530.
For more information on this program, please contact Jenna at (309) 663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu. For additional Extension programs in your area, visit go.illinois.edu/LMWEvents.
